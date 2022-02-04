USA TODAY: Former Fresno State president mishandled sexual harassment allegations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An extensive six-month investigation by USA Today based on hundreds of pages of documents, 22 interviews and 44 open records requests, alleges that former Fresno State University President and current CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro mishandled sexual harassment allegations aimed at a former university employee.

The report, written by USA Today reporter Kenny Jacoby, alleges that then-Vice President of Student Affairs Frank Lamas had received “at least 12 complaints” levied against him over the course of six years. Jacoby reports that the allegations began during his first week in the position.

Records obtained by USA Today show that “Castro personally received at least seven” of the complaints and that he “never formally disciplined Lamas.” The report cites records that Lamas was instead praised in performance reviews, and endorsed by Castro for a lifetime achievement award.

File image of former Vice President of Student Affairs at Fresno State University Frank Lamas

According to Jacoby’s article, an employee’s accusation that Lamas had implied that he would help her obtain a promotion in exchange for sexual favors launched an internal investigation. That investigation “forced Castro’s hand,” according to USA Today, although instead of “firing Lamas or asking for his resignation, Castro quietly paid him to leave.”

The report states that when Lamas agreed to retire, the university gave him a letter of recommendation were he to apply for employment at another college and a year’s salary worth $260,000. Jacoby says the settlement agreement also “forbade Lamas from ever working in the CSU system.”

In a statement, Castro responded to the report saying, “First and foremost, I apologize to anyone in the Fresno State community who was impacted by Dr. Lamas’ behavior. I recognize how difficult this entire process was for the Division, especially those who were individually impacted by his actions.

“Within four days of having a complaint that could be formally investigated, Dr. Lamas was removed from campus and never returned. As president of Fresno State, I took seriously all of the allegations surrounding Dr. Lamas and his leadership. One of the main challenges facing us in this situation was the inability to formally investigate all but the 2019 complaint. That said, I recognize that for survivors the Title IX process can be very difficult, and I deeply respect their decisions either way. While we took steps to counsel and improve the climate based on the informal or anonymous complaints, we faced a series of administrative hurdles in making a change until we had a formal complaint that could be investigated. The unfortunate reality is that public universities face more complex termination procedures and significant civil liability in terminating an employee without documented evidence.

“The bottom line is nothing excuses Dr. Lamas’ behavior, and I’m sorry for those who experienced it. For any actions or words that I offered that exacerbated the pain felt by survivors of his abuse, I’m so deeply sorry.”

Lamas denied the allegations, saying, “Fresno State and the California State University system conducted investigations into allegations made against me that I maintain lack legitimacy and are false. I strongly believe that the information my many supporters and I provided during the investigations was ignored and/or quickly dismissed. Unfortunately, from the start of my time at Fresno State in 2014 anonymous later actual malicious and untrue allegations were made against me. I continue to maintain my innocence. My positive track record throughout my career speaks volumes for my professionalism, integrity and character spanning four decades. In 2019, I no longer felt I could continue at the university given additional allegations were made and in order to avoid the time and expense of a long protracted legal situation, I agreed to a third-party mediation to resolve all disputes and claims. I have cooperated fully with all investigations and subsequent mediation. In the end, with the assistance of a mediator, we agreed to a settlement and amicably decided to end our work relationship. I chose to retire from Fresno State December 31, 2020. I received an outstanding letter of reference from my supervisor then President Joseph Castro and positive evaluations every year I was at the university.

“Given the things said about me initially after my first two years at Fresno State, I thought of leaving or moving to the faculty given my faculty appointment in the college of education. However, I was convinced to stay by my supervisor President Castro. We hoped the things said about my personal character would end. I had never experienced such things. I was brought to the university to be a change agent to improve the student experience and move our division to nationally accepted best practices. Unfortunately, there were some at the university reluctant to work with me and sometimes tried undermining my/our efforts. The main reason I stayed was because of my commitment to our students. Had I known then these attacks would continue I would have made a much different decision.

“I remain proud of the many achievements of my team and myself whose energy was always directed at improving student access and success. I enjoyed my time at Fresno State building many positive relationships with students, colleagues and community members. I wish all the best to those who are committed to improving the Fresno State student experience and helping each student to reach their personal, academic and career goals.”

According to the California State University website, Castro “serves as the eighth chancellor to lead the California State University.” As chancellor, he oversees 23 campuses, and according to the report from USA Today, Castro is paid $625,000 per year and is “responsible for ensuring the entire CSU system’s compliance with Title IX, the federal law banning sex discrimination in schools.”