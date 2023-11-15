FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Select Committee on China’s Communist Party shared their findings on the Illegal Reedley Lab.

The U.S. government now says in a 43-page report released by the committee, that the lab “posed a danger to the general public.”

This, despite the CDC’s initial findings earlier this year saying it did not.

The committee met with a biosecurity expert and officials from the City of Reedley to get their perspective.

Now that the government has responded to the committee and shared its findings, there is a push to try and stop any private or illegal labs like the one found in Reedley, from ever happening again.

“We feel validated in Reedley,” said Nicole Zieba, Reedley City Manager. “People are paying attention to this really important issue.”

When city officials tried to sound the alarm to the CDC, they say, the agency ignored them.

“We were knocking on doors, quite literally having the CDC hang up on us. I’m glad that the CDC’s response to us was a part of the hearing because that needs to change,” she said.

Zieba and code enforcement officials shared their frustrations dealing with the lab in their city.

In the report, the CDC acknowledges the diseases found in the lab as risk 3 and risk 2 diseases, but because some of the vials inside the lab did not have labels, the CDC did not test them.

“We had been trying to get the attention of the federal government for quite a while,” said Zieba.

Now, their relief as the committee is now gearing towards preventing anything like the Reedley biolab from popping up again.

Congressman Jim Costa, who oversees the Reedley area, feels the government’s attention is getting closer to reality.

“We’re going to work together with the federal agencies to establish a protocol,” Costa said. “Make sure that we learn the lessons from this private lab that could’ve potentially created great harm.”

More than 20 diseases were found inside the lab, ranging from COVID-19 and HIV to Ebola and Hepatitis.

Over 1,000 mice that were bred to carry deadly diseases like COVID-19 were also found inside.

Now, the committee is pushing to create legislation that changes the ways private labs operate.

At the end of the report, the committee says “This investigation revealed profound gaps in our nation’s defenses… [It] presents a grave national security risk.”

“Reedley will ultimately be known for when all this is said and done is making the country safer,” said Zieba.

The next step is for the agencies of the government to look over the report, and decide what to do with it next.