young woman as blood donor at donation with a bouncy ball holding in hand

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types.

Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers:

Jenny Eller Donor Center: 4343 W. Herndon Avenue

Fresno Donor Center: 1196 E. Shaw Avenue

North Fresno Donor Center: 1010 E. Perrin Avenue

Visalia Donor Center: 2245 W. Caldwell Avenue

Did you know?

According to the Central California Donation Center about only 30% of Americans know their blood type.

The National Library of Medicine in the US explains how blood types work in terms of donation:

If you have type A blood, you can only receive type A and O blood.

If you have type B blood, you can only receive type B and O blood.

If you have type AB blood, you can receive type A, B, AB, and O blood.

If you have type O blood, you can only receive type O blood.

If you are Rh+, you can receive Rh+ or Rh- blood.

If you are Rh-, you can only receive Rh- blood.

Type O blood can be given to anyone with any blood type, why people with type O blood are called universal blood donors.