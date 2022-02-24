FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of deputies came together to help several children after their father was arrested for letting them live in “extremely hazardous and filthy conditions”, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Officials say on the night of Feb. 17, deputies and child welfare social workers went to a home in Fresno County after receiving a report of a dirty home and a domestic violence-related issue. When deputies arrived, they say they found seven children living in “extremely hazardous and filthy conditions.”

According to investigators, the children’s father was arrested for various charges and Child Protective Services took custody of the kids following the call.

After the incident, deputies who responded to the call met to discuss what they could do for the seven children following the arrest of their father, deputies say.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a post on Facebook that the deputies spoke about, “what positive things could be done for the children given this terrible situation,” and decided to use some of their own money to purchase various items for the kids to have during this time.

A few days later, the deputies went back to the CPS office in their armored BearCat vehicle and gave toys out to the seven children, according to officials.

“The smiles and uplifted spirits of the kids were rewarding for deputies and CPS staff to experience,” the Sheriff’s Office said in their Facebook post.