TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The evacuation warnings and orders have been updated in the flooded areas of Tulare County, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced Monday afternoon.

Active Evacuation Orders:

The northern section of HWY 43 north of Avenue 144

Rivers Closed to the Public:

Kings River

St. John’s River

Active Evacuation Warnings:

Alpaugh

Allensworth

Ponderosa

Pine Flat

Johnsondale

Tule River

Kings River

Evacuation warning lifted:

Three Rivers

The area will include all homes, businesses, and access roads, on North Fork Drive to the roads end, all homes, businesses, and access roads, on South Fork Drive to the National Park, and all homes, businesses as well as access roads along the Middle Fork, Sierra Drive (Highway 198) to the National Park Boundary.

Mineral King Road is closed at the washout at approximately Mile Marker four and a half. All homes on Mineral King Road past Mile Marker 4.5 should shelter in place and do not attempt to drive on the roadways.

Cutler

The area will include businesses and homes along Road 124, south of Avenue 408 down to Railroad Drive to Santa Fe Drive, which turns into Eddy, from Avenue 407 to Lee Road to Avenue 408. The road is closed at Road 124, south of Avenue 408.

Springville

The area along the south bank of the Tule River, for the homes and businesses from the Lower Rio Vista east of Bridge Drive to the east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190. This will include all roads, access roads, and areas in between.

Yokohl

The area will consist of all homes, businesses and access roads south of Highway 198, west of Yokohl Drive, east of High Sierra Drive, including Road 217, Eaton Road, Badger Hill Avenue, and Avenue 295.

South Tulare

The area will include all home, businesses, and access roads, south of Avenue 192, west of Road 152, north of the North Branch Tule River, east of Highway 99. The area will consist of Avenue 184, Avenue 186, Avenue 190, Road 112, Road 128, Road 136, Oakdale Avenue (Road 140) and Road 142.

Teviston

The area would consist of all homes and businesses south of Avenue 84, south on Road 128/ Road 130 to Deer Creek, along the north bank of Deer Creek to Road 140, north on Road 140 to Avenue 84, and all roads and avenues in between.

Due to extremely high water flows in all the waterways, Sheriff Boudreaux in urging people to stay clear.

For additional resources or information, residents are encouraged to call (559) 802-9791 or refer to the County of Tulare’s website, emergencies page section, at Tulare County.ca.gov/emergencies.