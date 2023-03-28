TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County unified command released updated information Tuesday with new evacuation orders, warnings, and evacuation centers for both people and animals.

Evacuation Orders

Alpaugh/Angiola

All residences and businesses, in the Alpaugh area. This order consists of all roads, avenues, and access roads within the communities of Alpaugh.

Areas west of Highway 43, including north of Angiola, to the Tulare/Kings County line south to the Tulare/ Kern County line in Allensworth.

The area will be included:

West Boundary: East of Tulare/ Kings County Line: Road 16 also known as 4th Ave

South Boundary: Avenue 16

East Boundary: Highway 43

North Boundary: Highway 43 at Santa Fe Ave

Porterville

North bank of the Tule River from Parkwest St, east to Hwy 65, as well as the north and south banks of the Tule River from Hwy 65, east to the Plano Bridge.

Evacuation Warnings

Allensworth

North Boundary: Highway 43 Central Valley Highway (South of Avenue 56)

East Boundary: Highway 43 Central Valley Highway

West Boundary: east of Road 80

South Boundary: north Avenue 16

Exeter

For the Yokohl Creek Area, evacuation warnings apply to all homes, businesses, and access roads south of Highway 198, west of Yokohl Drive, east of High Sierra Drive, including Road 217, Eaton Road, Badger Hill Avenue, and Avenue 295.

Boundaries:

North Boundary: Highway 198

East Boundary: Yokohl Drive (M-296)

West Boundary: High Sierra Drive

South Boundary: Avenue 295

Cutler

Businesses and homes along Road 124, south of Avenue 408, down to Railroad Drive to Santa Fe Drive, which turns into Eddy, from Avenue 407 to Lee Road to Avenue 408. The road is closed at Road 124, south of Avenue 408.

Porterville

The south side of the 100 block of Rio Vista Avenue.

The order does not include Highway 190 or the residents and businesses along Highway 190 from Road 284 to the Schafer Dam.

West of Porterville on Olive Avenue (Avenue 152) to Avenue 144 and the Friant/Kern Canal to the Tule River and Westwood St.

Both sides of the Tule River from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success in Porterville to the east side of Road 284.

From Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146 to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam, and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.

The residences and businesses within 1/8th of a mile of both sides of the Tule River.

Boundaries:

North Boundary: Avenue 152 (Olive Avenue)

East Boundary: West Boundary: West of the Tule River (west of South Westwood Street)

West Boundary: Friant-Kern Canal

South Boundary: Avenue 144 (Highway 190)

Springville Area

Along the south bank of the Tule River, the homes and businesses from the Lower Rio Vista, east of Bridge Drive to east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190. This will include all roads, access roads, and areas in between. Not included is Pleasant Oak Drive.

Teviston

Residents and businesses south of Avenue 84, south on Road 128, Road 130 to Deer Creek, east along the north bank of Deer Creek to Road 140, north on Road 140, to Avenue 84, west on Road 84 to Road 128, and all roads and avenues in between.

Three Rivers Area

All residences, businesses, and access roads on North Fork Drive to the roads end; all residences, businesses, and access roads on South Fork Drive to the National Park; and all residences, businesses, and access roads along the Kaweah River, Sierra Drive (Highway 198) to the National Park Boundary.

North Fork Drive north of the Bailey Bridge and all residences on South Fork Drive south of the Connelly Bridge.

Evacuation Centers

Exeter Veterans Memorial Building

234 N. Kaweah Ave. in Exeter

Open 24hrs

Porterville College Gym

100 E. College Ave. in Porterville

Open 24hrs

Tulare County Fairgrounds

215 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Tulare

Enter at Gate 7, Building 5

Open 24 hrs

Road Closures

For the most up-to-date Road/Bridge Information and Closures click here.