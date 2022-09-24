PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager has been arrested in Porterville, suspected in the shooting death of a 68-year-old man.

Officers say on Wednesday around 6:25 p.m. they responded to a call in which they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox of Porterville unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died at the hospital and detectives took over the case.

Image courtesy Porterville Police Department

As the department continued to investigate, detectives say they came across surveillance video with the 16-year-old suspect in it. They posted a still image from that video on social media asking for the public’s help identifying the person depicted.

Friday night, around 7:20 p.m., Porterville police were able to locate the teen and take him into custody. Additionally, officers executed a search warrant at two locations in Porterville where they say they were able to collect additional evidence in this case.

The juvenile was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Custodial Facility where he is being held without bail and is facing a charge of murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information in this case to please contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through their department’s Facebook page.