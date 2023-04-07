SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced that Highway 180 into Kings Canyon National Park reopened Friday morning, and public access into Grant Grove is now open.

Park officials want to remind the public what to expect during the reopening:

They will have access to giant sequoias, the General Grant Tree, and snow-play areas

Parking remains limited due to high accumulations of snow, and officials expect a busy holiday weekend. Areas are likely to become congested.

Visitors should come prepared for winter conditions. Bringing personal traction devices for your shoes and wearing warm layers is recommended.

Grant Grove is under Water Boil Order Notice, people should bring enough water for their trip.

Tire chain restrictions are in effect; all vehicles must carry tire chains and know how to use them.

There are no restroom facilities at the Big Stump Picnic and Snowplay Area or Azalea Campground. Restrooms at the Visitor Center, Market, General Grant Tree, and Columbine Picnic Area are open.

As the Sequoia National Park entrance remains closed, there is no access to giant sequoias, the General Sherman Tree, or Wuksachi Lodge from Highway 198 into Sequoia National Park.

The Foothills area of Sequoia National Park is estimated to reopen on Friday, April 14 between the entrance station and Hospital Rock about six miles up the Generals Hwy. This includes access to lower-elevation camping, trails, wilderness, river, and more. No access to giant sequoias or snow.

Reopening dates for all areas of the parks can be found on the park website.

Reopening dates and information is updated weekly on Thursday afternoons.