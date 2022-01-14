Family members urge suspect of Fresno double-homicide to turn himself in

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are still searching for a man accused of murdering his mother and grandfather and are pleading for the suspect to turn himself in.

On Jan. 6, deputies say they found the body of Mel Abdelaziz, 90, the suspects’ grandfather, in the front yard of a home located on the 5100 block of Tulare avenue in Fresno. Moments later, deputies found the body of Melba Abdelaziz, 58, the suspects’ mother inside the home.

During the press conference, family members pleaded for Rahmad to turn himself in and spoke in memory of Mel and Melba Abdelaziz.

Ahmonda Parke, Melba’s daughter and sister of the suspect, says that her father was a man of god.

“My mom Melba and my grandfather were long-time, caring, and god-fearing people. He was a pastor of 70 years. We are a family of love. We will love our brother. Mental illness is truly real,” says Ahmonda Parke.

Parke also says a memorial will be held on at Celebration Church Friday.

Gloria Sayles, sister of Melba and aunt of the suspect, talked about moving her father from Los Angeles to Fresno.

“My dad had a major stroke last year and we wanted to bring dad home. His recovery over the last year has been miraculous. Rahmad, we forgive you, yes it hurts, but we are a family and please turn yourself in,” says Sayles.

Detectives determined Rahmad Parke was responsible for killing his mother and grandfather. Parke ran away from the scene of the crime, according to investigators.

Fresno County Sheriff’s officials say the suspect has a prior criminal history outside of Fresno.

There is a multi-agency effort to locate Rahmad Parke. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.

A $5,000 reward is posted for information leading to an arrest.