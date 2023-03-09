FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The following school districts are closing or having a potential early release due to weather-related hazardous conditions.

Mariposa County Schools – Possible early release on Thursday

Sierra Unified School District – Closed on Friday

The National Weather Service says another winter storm is coming on Thursday and Friday and is expected to bring high snow levels and heavy rain to California, impacting the Central Valley and surrounding mountain areas.

Officials say the storm will bring a threat of flooding from a combination of heavy rain and snowmelt to lower elevations and foothills across California.

Forecasters also say heavy, wet snow at higher elevations will lead to difficult travel and impacts from snow load.