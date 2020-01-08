Upcoming bilingual voter education workshops for Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County is offering voter education workshops as a way of implementing the Voters Choice Act for the March 2020 primary elections.

Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters, Brandi Orth, has announced several upcoming bilingual voter education workshops open to the public.

She says this is a way to help educate and prepare Fresno County voters for what to expect with the forthcoming changes.

The workshops are free and are scheduled in different locations throughout Fresno county.

Language-specific interpreters will be available to assist attendees at the following workshops:

Friday, January 10, 2020 (Spanish), 2:30 PM-3:30 PM

Sanger Branch Library

1812 Seventh St.

Sanger, CA 93657

Sunday, January 12, 2020 (Punjabi), 1:30 PM-2:30 PM

Sikh Institute Fresno

4827 North Parkway Dr.

Fresno, CA 93722

Friday, January 17, 2020 (Spanish), 4:00 PM-5:00 PM

Kerman Teen Center

15101 W. Kearney Plaza

Kerman, CA 93630

Thursday, January 23, 2020, (Tagalog, 10 AM-11 AM; Chinese, 2 PM-3 PM; Korean, 4 PM-5 PM)

Woodward Park Regional Library

944 E. Perrin Ave.

Fresno, CA 93720

The County of Fresno office says additional workshops will be announced soon.

For more information contact the Elections Office at (559) 600-7170 or visit VoteFresnoCounty.com.

