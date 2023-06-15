FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The death of a 17-year-old in Fresno has been solved 49 years later, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say the death of Fresno High School student Debra Curb in 1974 had remained unsolved for decades – but say they have now identified who was responsible.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Debra Curb was found strangled on January 1, 1974, on the 4000 block of College Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno High School student was said to be with friends the previous evening, including her boyfriend and another couple, 17-year-old James Arthur Blaylock and his girlfriend. Blaylock was considered a person of interest, and detectives believed he had raped and killed Debra. However, evidence to support that theory was not found.

James Blaylock (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators continued to work on the case and in 2006 established a match for Blaylock’s DNA with a sexual assault kit that was taken from Debra in 1974. Debra’s body was exhumed that year and more DNA samples were retrieved.

Officials say Blaylock, who was in prison at the time, was interviewed again and he denied having sex with Debra and killing her. After being confronted with the DNA evidence, he said he had consensual sex with Debra but did not murder her. The District Attorney’s Office chose not to pursue charges.

Another detective reviewed the case in 2021 and requested a retest for DNA on the ligature (leotard) used to strangle Debra. Blaylock’s DNA results recently came back and showed up on the ligature. As detectives worked to contact Blaylock it was established that he had died in the hospital at the age of 66.

During his lifetime, officials say Blaylock had accumulated a lengthy criminal record, which included violent acts and becoming a registered sex offender.