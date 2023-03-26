FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A restrained driver died after colliding with a tree in Fresno Sunday at noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says at about 12:00 p.m. they responded to a solo vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 99 just north of McKinley Avenue.

Investigators say they learned a 22-year-old man from Fresno was driving a Lexus northbound on Highway 99 in the far right lane at an undetermined high rate of speed.

The Lexus sustained a tread separation of the left rear tire which is when CHP officers say the driver applied the brakes, making the Lexus rotate clockwise and off the roadway. The Lexus collided with a large eucalyptus tree and the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt sustained fatal injuries.

CHP says they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.