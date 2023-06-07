FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) Central California is building a main facility in Fresno in hopes to grow as a community.

Executive Director of UCP Central California Roger Slingerman says they have been around since 1954 and are focused on bringing care and improving the quality of life to all with disabilities.

Slingerman announced the “Unlocking the Future” event set to take place Thursday, June 22 which will provide the public a tour of the facility during the process of renovation along with food trucks and entertainment.

“Unlocking the future came about because of the keys. Everybody holds the key to the future and people with disabilities don’t always get to unlock certain doors to see different areas of different places. This [facility] allows them to do that,” Slingerman explained.

The event will also feature a simulation wall where people will be able to take a hard hat and sledgehammer and take a swing at the wall, an opportunity Slingerman says to contribute to their future.

UCP also hopes when they are open in 2024 to not only open the facility to those with disabilities but to able-bodied people as well in an effort to unify the community.

Anyone interested in donating or finding out more about UCP Central California can visit their website.