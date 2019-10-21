‘Unlikely’ documentary screened in Fresno highlights students who struggle to complete their education

A documentary was shown in Fresno on Thursday that highlighted the challenges of creating a well-trained workforce.

The film ‘Unlikely’ was screened at Fresno City College.

It’s the story of five young people who struggle to complete their college education.

Those who brought the film to the Valley say it mirrors the experience of many students in the Valley.

“I think its time that we really take a long hard look at ourselves and ask ‘How can I help? No matter my job, no matter my role, how can I connect with the school? How can I connect with a child? How can I be a part of paving a pathway to a future that so many of our kids don’t even know exist,” said Marc Johnson, executive director of The Fresno Compact.

KSEE24 partnered with The Fresno Compact and area businesses and educators to present the film.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.