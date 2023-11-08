CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A sting operation by state officials found multiple unlicensed contractors operating in Clovis, resulting in eight people being given court dates and one person being arrested.

Officials with the Contractors State License Board announced Wednesday that they worked with Clovis Police and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to get unlicensed contractors to propose bids for various home construction projects. The sting operation was conducted in late October.

Among those found to be operating illegally, eight people were issued Notices to Appear in criminal court on charges related to unlicensed contracting. Additionally, the person arrested was found to have six warrants from Fresno and Madera counties for a number of violations, including three CSLB-related cases; his vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.

State law says it is illegal for anyone to offer contracting work without having a valid state license in that trade. If someone does not have a license, they must make it clear that they do not and cannot bid or contract for work valued at over $500, including labor and materials.