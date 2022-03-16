FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – A portion of Central Valley Ag will not receive any water from the Central Valley Project.

Now, the Fresno Irrigation District is waiting until early April to release any water to farmers.

A study done by Pepperdine University shows these allocations, and the lack of Ag water, are going to be devastating for not just farmers, but the valley economy as a whole.

Three weeks ago, the Central Valley Project allocated zero water for the Westland’s Water District, forcing farmers like Ryan Ferguson to find other ways to water their crops.

“We purchased water last year, but we had to expense over $1 million dollars to purchase this water to ensure water for our permanent plantings,” he said.

These plantings are the only crops that Ferguson can afford to water.

“Well, we’re gonna fallow out 40% of our 3,000-acre ranch, so about 1,200 acres won’t have anything planted on them at all,” Ferguson responded.

“Changes in water availability, seriously affect the local economy,” said Pepperdine University and the author of the study, Dr. Michael A. Shires.

Dr. Shires has studied the effect water has on jobs in the Central Valley for the past several years and the big picture ramifications.

“I mean, 80% of fresh fruit and produce is grown in California. When you start putting that at risk, it has national implications,” he said.

Shire’s data shows every year water allocation is low, the number of families in Fresno County that fall below the poverty line has gone up.

“We know water equals jobs,” he emphasized. “But what we didn’t really understand is its broader impact. The Westland’s Water District footprint especially has an important impact on economic opportunity in the region.”

This puts an industry that brings in nearly $5 billion dollars in revenue and more than 3,500 jobs to the region, in jeopardy.

Ferguson says farmers are adaptable, but they can only take so much.

“Farmers we’re survivors and we adapt and that’s unfortunately what we’re going to have to do this year to make it through,” he said.

Shire’s data showed that Westland’s growers accounted for more than 40% of all vegetables and melons in Fresno county, and nearly 25% of all fruit and nuts in the county.