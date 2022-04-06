VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A package was found with an unidentified substance that prompted the evacuation of a business in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department

Around 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, fire personnel responded to a possible hazardous material incident on North West Street.

When they arrived, fire personnel say they found an employee at the business who had been exposed to an unknown substance that was located in an unidentified package.

Firefighters say the patient had already washed his hands and arms after coming into contact with the substance, so he refused medical treatment.

Fire personnel shut down School Street between West Street and Floral Street and evacuated the business.

Hazardous material personnel retrieved samples of the unknown substance. Testing was done at the scene, and additional testing will be conducted at the Tulare County Public Health Lab.

The fire department says the business will remain closed until the unknown substance is determined to be non-hazardous.