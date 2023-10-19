HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who is yet to be identified was seriously injured after a vehicle struck him in Hanford on Wednesday, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officials say that at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle and pedestrian collision at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Hanford Armona Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the roadway with significant injuries. He was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital of Visalia for medical treatment and later transferred to Doctor’s Medical Center of Modesto for higher-level care.

Investigators say that after speaking with the driver and multiple witnesses they have determined the driver was not at fault for the collision.

Officials say the man who was injured was described as dark-skinned and possibly of Hispanic or Asian descent. The individual had no identification and appeared to be possibly unhoused based on witness descriptions.

If anyone has additional information in the case or information that can lead to the identification of the person involved, you are asked to call 559-585-2540.