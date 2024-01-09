FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a controversy over the operation of Fresno’s warming centers since unhoused advocates want to know why the centers are only open when the weather drops to near freezing.

A passionate call to action Tuesday morning from the Fresno Homeless Union, who says keeping warming centers open throughout the winter could prevent dangerous situations.

“A simple warming center with safety and warmth, and a place to sleep, it can save a life,” said a resident in the community.

After two nights of below-freezing temperatures in Fresno, the city will not be activating warming centers Tuesday night.

The Fresno Homeless Union is now calling for action from the city to open the centers every night through the winter instead of just activating them when temperatures drop below 35 degrees.

“They want to stay at 34, and we don’t understand why last year we had it consecutively open, every single day,” said the Chair of the Fresno Homeless Union Dez Martinez. “What is the difference between last year and this year?”

After last winter, the city decided to put Fresno’s Poverello house in charge of the warming centers, and the union is challenging the decision not to use allocated funding to keep the centers open every night until mid-March.

“I feel that if we’re going to spend $300,000 to operate a center, for the individuals to go, then we need to make sure that we’re utilizing those funds correctly,” said Martinez.

When asked about proposals to change the way the centers are run, the city said they’re open to ideas from the community.

“I think I want them to know, come talk to us,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Rogers. “I think it’s really important that we listen to all of those individuals that may have suggestions.”

As of now, the city gives a 72-hour notice to the activation of centers – only when temperatures drop below that 35-degree threshold. That’s something the homeless union says could be hazardous to the unhoused.

“Now Wednesday it’s gonna rain,” said Martinez. “People are going to be soaking wet. but they are not going to have the center open until Thursday. people can freeze to death.”

The Fresno Homeless Union is also asking for a fourth center to be opened in north Fresno.

The city has not yet commented on the calls to action by the union at this time.