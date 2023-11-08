FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An investigation is underway in Fresno to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday morning at an apartment complex that was under construction.

Firefighters say the building on West Beechwood and College Avenues was in the process of being built before the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Firefighters say there were no gas or electric utilities set up on the properties. Crews do not suspect suspicious activity, but it is unclear how the fire started.

Firefighters say this fire can serve as a reminder for people as the weather changes.

“We just want to remind folks that any time we have this transition time of year, we’re seeing folks going inside turning heaters on, starting to get a little colder, if you guys haven’t serviced your A/C, take some time to look at that, service it – clean it out there’s usually a lot of dust,” said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brian Price.

The Fresno Fire Department says the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.