Unauthorized ballot box complaints under review by Fresno County DA’s office

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Complaints about unauthorized ballot boxes in Fresno County are under review by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, according to an announcement Tuesday.

According to the DA’s office, its Public Integrity Unit received complaints involving the placement of unauthorized and non-official vote-by-mail drop boxes throughout Fresno County.

The move comes following California’s chief elections official ordering Republicans to remove unofficial ballot drop boxes from churches, gun shops and other locations. Attorney General Xavier Becerra warned those behind the “vote tampering” could face prosecution.

The Elections Code defines the rules for ballot drop boxes, and warns those that engage in criminal acts relating to ballots returned (such as fraud, bribery, intimidation, and tampering with or failing to deliver the ballot in a timely fashion) would be subject to the code’s penal provisions.

The DA’s office adds that it will investigate and – when appropriate – prosecute any violations of the Elections Code.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

