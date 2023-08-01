PINEDALE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Pinedale community gathered together to fight against the new cannabis dispensary opening in the neighborhood Tuesday.

Neighbors say they are doing a candlelight vigil in opposition to the cannabis dispensary that was proposed to be there since January.

Linda Empirano, one of the Pinedale community residents, says the biggest issue with the cannabis dispensary is the location since it would bring more stereotypes to the neighborhood and it is not safe for families and children.

“Because you live in Pinedale, that you do drugs or sell drugs or one or the other and that’s not the case, that’s a stereotype of our community, and we wanna dispel that, I’ve been doing community work for 30 years fighting that image, and this dispensary would solidify the image illegal and that’s not acceptable,” she said.

Linda says the dispensary would be 1000 feet away from the school, but 172 feet from the closest home, and that is not acceptable since it would not have a barrier between the dispensary and the community.

She also says the cannabis dispensary would belong to an industrial or commercial area.

Neighbors say the City of Fresno would require the dispensary to have at least two trained guards who would have permission to use deadly force if needed since the dispensary would only take cash.

Linda says the community has a “failing grade” on safety.

This is the third time the Pinedale community has had to fight something like this, and they say they are just asking to change the zoning.

Linda says they just celebrated 100 years of community, and the best thing that has come out of their fight was their union.

She encourages other communities in the City of Fresno to fight as well.

“This is not just a Pinedale thing, it’s a city-wide issue. People have not had any idea what the city is doing with dispensaries. It could come to a community near you, so we need to band together as a city and say no, no residential, it should not be in a residential neighborhood, this should be unacceptable, how are they allowing this to happen? this should not be happening,” Empirano said.