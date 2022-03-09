FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The war on Ukraine has left the world economy struggling to avoid a financial catastrophe. Now, that struggle is impacting breweries in the Central Valley.

The conflict in Eastern Europe has caused aluminum and other resources to reach record-high prices. World markets that are having impacts, on tap.

“There is rising prices across the board,” said Arthur Moye, CEO of Full Circle Brewing.

Breweries in the Central Valley getting hit from all sides as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues into its second week.

“A fifth of the world’s barely comes from either Ukraine or Russia,” said Bart Wilson, Chief Economist of the Brewer’s Association.

“The second product is aluminum and Russia is roughly the second largest producer of aluminum in the world, but these are global markets and so we might see a press of prices which is unfortunate since brewers have seen prices go up in that area last year,” he said.

Brewers are trying to keep up with demand while keeping their supply intact.

“Generally, we’ve seen 2-3% price increases in year over year in recent years,” said Wilson, “and I think there is the real potential that that average is going to be higher this year in 2022.

The drought has already been bringing scarce resources. Now, breweries are being pushed to make more changes as aluminum prices rise.

“We have a bit of a stockpile, but I think it will hit everybody,” said Moye.

Moye is not alone in his endeavors.

“There’s a choice we have to make between increase volume, and cover costs that way, or we pass it on to the consumer. We don’t want to be the first to pass it on to the consumer. We’re just waiting to see what the broader market does,” he said.

Wilson says it’s not just the cost of brewing the beer that is going up, but also getting it from place to place.

Supply chain shortages and gas prices aren’t helping there either.