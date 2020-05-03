UCSF Fresno doctors see promising results in COVID-19 treatment trials

Remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine are among the drugs being tested in trials right now

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Researchers around the world are working around the clock to find the best treatments for COVID-19. Doctors in the Central Valley are doing their part, too, and describe their results as encouraging.

Despite the early success, the doctors conducting these trials say there’s still nothing conclusive yet.

Dr. Eyad Almasri, a pulmonary disease specialist at UCSF Fresno, is leading a trial with the drug remdesivir.

Made by the California company Gilead, early data from a study by the National Institutes of Health has shown promising recovery results in COVID-19 patients. On Friday, the FDA issued an emergency-use authorization for the drug.

In Almasri’s remdesivir trial, only seriously ill patients have been able to enroll. So far, 11 patients have been given the drug.

“The first four patients got better and were extubated, meaning they got rid of the mechanical ventilation dependency and now can breathe on their own,” Almasri said.

On the other hand, one patient so far isn’t responding well to the treatment. As the trial continues, Almasri said he’d like to see the FDA allow the use of the drug on patients before they’re seriously ill.

Another trial being done by UCSF Fresno staff is using a treatment called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO. The therapy, with the help of a machine, pumps oxygenated blood into a patient’s body. This method is used more so as a last resort, like when a ventilator no longer benefits a patient’s treatment.

Across the nation, several COVID-19 patients have improved after undergoing ECMO treatment. Dr. Mohamed Fayed, a UCSF Fresno pulmonologist, has used this on three patients and so far, one has improved.

“When you’re failing a ventilator, you tend to not have further options. But, [with this] technique and therapy, I think it gives people some hope,” Fayed said.

These trials are part of national studies looking to find the most effective COVID-19 treatments.

“We can’t wait until one center accumulates all the data and come back to us,” Almasri said. “We have to work together to try to find something meaningful as soon as possible.”

Almasri is also part of other COVID-19 treatment trials. One of them is looking into the effects of hydroxychloroquine, which is the antiviral drug Pres. Donald Trump has touted as a COVID-19 treatment for some time. Another trial is looking into the effects of Vitamin C.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.