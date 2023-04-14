FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friday marked the end of an era, as UCSF Fresno closed its drive-thru COVID clinic for good.

The clinic, off Shaw Avenue by Fashion Fair, provided COVID tests, vaccines, and treatments for over the past two years. It was a necessary closure Friday, as grant money ran out for the operation of the clinic.

It was a slow final day after cars line up around the block for the past few years.

“I remember the days when we were just doing thousands of vaccines a day, right? And in the last few months? Maybe we’re doing a few hundred a month. So we’re doing two or three-hundred vaccines a month. Still not minimal, we’re still doing quite a bit, but not thousands a day anymore,” said Dr. Sukhjust Dillon, the assistant medical director for UCSF Fresno Mobile HeaL.

The sight on its final day was practically empty, a far different scene than the peak days of the COVID pandemic. While it marked the end of full-time COVID resources at the location, UCSF Fresno will continue to roll out its Mobile Health and Learning, or HeaL units, aimed at serving the underserved in the community.

“We’re gonna be at least once every day for four days a week. So we are around, we’re still gonna be around… Be like a little urgent care for them, right? In the areas where people can’t reach to us,” said Dr. Dillon.

According to the Fresno County Department of Health, the latest positivity rate in Fresno County is 4.4%, a significant improvement from the all-time high of over more than 33% in January of 2022.

“We’re seeing a lot less covid infection throughout Fresno County and you’re seeing a lot less impact overall,” said Joe Prado, assistant director for the Fresno County Department of Health.

Prado said mobile resources will still be available for vaccines and testing, like with UCSF’s Mobile Heal.

While COVID will take less of a priority now, it won’t be forgotten.

“It’s not a complete demobilization. We’re really gonna just be monitoring what happens. So if there is a new vaccine that comes out that is available through CDC, through the state, we’ll definitely be able to mobilize our assets and provide that to the community,” said Prado.