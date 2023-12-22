FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Dr. Kenny Banh an Assistant Dean at UCSF Fresno says when entering this holiday season if you are not feeling well, to not only protect yourself but protect others around you. Take measures when attending a family gathering.

Four deaths due to Influenza and one-fifth of cases pending in the 2023 – 2024 influenza season have been confirmed, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH).

Dr. Banh says the most common thing is those who are still sick, will think their mild symptoms will not affect others, however, that could affect those who may be high risk.

“People who are ill, but they themselves, don’t have symptoms, but they don’t think about the impact of their mild symptoms will be on the people surrounding them,” says Dr. Banh.

If attending gatherings this holiday season, Dr. Banh says to be sure to take precautions if sick by wearing a mask and having ventilation flowing in the gathering or having the gathering outside possibly with heaters – these actions can make an impact on those around you.