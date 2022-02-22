UC Merced wants to put solar panels over canals

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A University of California, Merced proposal to cover canals with solar panels is now being put into practice in Turlock.

Project Nexus is the name given to the plan to place solar panel canopies over various sections of the Turlock Irrigation District’s canals. The plan is described as a proof of concept – and if it works it could be deployed to other canals all over California.

The 2021 study by UC Merced showed that covering the 4,000 miles of California’s public water infrastructure system with solar panels would not only create new opportunities to source power from the sun – but also help reduce evaporation from the canals themselves. The research showed that 13 gigawatts of solar power could be generated each year.

Officials add that water flowing underneath the solar panels has the potential to cool them – increasing their efficiency. Project Nexus also has the potential to reduce vegetation growth in the canals and improve water quality.

This trial is the first time in the country this idea is being put into practice. Funding for it is coming from the state Department of Water Resources. Turlock Irrigation District was chosen to try out the project because of how close it already was to UC Merced.

The idea to place panels over canals comes as the Biden administration is calling for the modernization of water transportation – and the State of California is pushing for more of its energy to come from renewable sources.