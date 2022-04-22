MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UC Merced will be bringing back “Bobcat Day” on Saturday.

The day is aimed at helping first-year students, transfer students and their families explore the campus.

On Bobcat Day, incoming students can take campus tours, meet school faculty, attend presentations from different school departments and meet with financial aid and admission staff.

Student clubs and organizations will also be at the event.

The open house starts at 9:00 a.m. and will include a presentation. Campus tours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

More information about the event can be found on the University’s Bobcat Day page.