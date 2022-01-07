UC Merced to begin spring semester online

MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The University of California, Merced has announced that they will begin the spring semester online.

According to a press release from the university, online instruction will begin at the start of the semester on Jan. 18 through Jan. 28, with in-person instruction beginning Jan. 31.

The press release also listed updated information on other campus resources

Students who are scheduled to move into university housing can still move in starting Jan. 14 through Jan. 30, according to the press release.