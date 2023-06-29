MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – UC Merced released a response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Thursday regarding the use of race in college admissions.

In the statement, college officials say diversity, access, and inclusion remain top priorities of UC Merced and of the entire University of California.

While our campus was founded long after California voters forbade affirmative action programs, as an institution and as a community UC Merced has achieved excellence in teaching, research and public service while cultivating the well-being of our community members and advancing the interests of all Californians. We do this with intentionality, honoring and inviting diverse perspectives that stand for and reflect the people of this state, and country. Indeed, research not just in higher education but in private industry has consistently affirmed the value of creating inclusive and diverse communities. Many advocates will thus be disappointed by the Supreme Court ruling denying universities the ability to use affirmative action as another tool to help further achieve the compelling interest of diversity across the landscape of higher education. The message this ruling sends about how we as a country value diversity of thought, particularly in those venues where thought should be most valued, is distressing. The Supreme Court decision, though readily perceived as an impediment, does not preclude the path the University has chosen: pursuing academic and research excellence in parallel to building a community of brilliant people from diverse backgrounds who thrive in the context of inclusive values. We encourage others to join us in this commitment.

The letter was signed by Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz, Interim EVC and Provost Marjorie Zatz, School of Natural Sciences Dean Betsy Dumont, School of Engineering Dean Rakesh Goel, Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer Delia Saenz and School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts Dean Jeffrey Gilger.

UC Merced released information on their demographics, revealing that the majority of its students are Hispanic (52.3%), with 20.4% Asian, 9.3% White and 4.4% are Black.