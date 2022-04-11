MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A UC Merced officer was arrested for domestic violence and stalking his ex-girlfriend on Monday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officials say Israel Garcia, who works as an officer for the UC Merced Police Department, was arrested after his ex-girlfriend reported to law enforcement that he had sexually and physically assaulted her and had been stalking her since their relationship ended last month.

During their investigation, officers say they found a GPS tracking device hidden inside Garcia’s ex-girlfriend’s car.

Booking photo of Israel Garcia.

Officers say they believe Garcia had planted the tracking device inside of the victim’s car to track her movements.

Garcia was booked into the Merced County Jail on numerous felony charges related to domestic violence, stalking, false imprisonment, sexual assault, and unlawful use of an electronic tracking device to locate or track a person.

Anyone with any information about this case to contact Detective Gorman at 209-385-7715.