UC Merced’s library reopens for the first time since COVID-19 closure

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The library at UC Merced reopened Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of the facility in March 2020.

The reopening comes at the same time as a new UC-wide search system came online: UC Library Search.

“We can create improvements in how the searches work so we can institute them across the whole system, so it’s going to give better searches for end-users as time goes on,” said Donald Barclay, deputy university librarian.

When the library first closed, around 25 student assistants were on staff. The closure brought that number down to five. Now, around 20 new student workers are being trained on the new system.

