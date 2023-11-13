MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Veteran’s Day celebrations continued in the Central Valley this Monday as UC Merced held a special ceremony for their 86 veteran students, staff, and family.

For one family at the university, their commitment to service runs four generations deep.

Right at 12:30 p.m., a Boeing C-17 flew right over through the university, serving as a thank you to veterans like Ken “Smoke” Johnson.

“I’m proud of ’em, they’re serving and doing their thing,” he said.

90 years old, Ken came to UC Merced to be with his son William, a 34-year Navy veteran.

“Talk about old times and when we served and all that,” said Ken.

William is a staff psychologist with the university after retiring from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander.

“Veteran’s weekend has just been, I’m really proud. Proud of my service and my son’s service, and proud of what my other kids have done,” said William.

But the generations of service run even deeper than just this father-son duo.

William’s Grand Uncle served in World War II and William’s son, who he named after his dad, Ken, now serves in the Air Force.

“My youngest son came here for undergrad. My middle son who is in the Air Force now, his unit is doing the flyover today,” said William.

While the event was celebrating generations of veterans, it was also to remember those generations we have lost.

An empty table with an empty plate and glass to honor those who are no longer here.

Inside the conference center, a moment of silence was held after the university recognized US Army Sergeant Joseph Perry and his family.

The university will also soon launch its veterans upward bound program, which will pair veterans with a counselor for their entire time at UC Merced.