UC Merced aspiring musician gets unique opportunity at Latin Grammys

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – A UC Merced student is back from the Latin Grammys after a unique behind-the-scenes experience. The college senior formed part of the award show’s social media team and is an aspiring Latin pop star herself.

“One of my favorite parts was getting to meet Kenya Autie, who is a Grammy-winning producer and was my Grammy [University] mentor just this past semester in 2021,” said Cathryn Flores. “My goal is to get signed by a major label.”

The English major is a Grammy University representative for the San Francisco chapter. On Thursday, she flew out to Sin City as a social media host.

“I would show all the way from when I landed in Vegas, all the way to the pre-telecast show sitting among different stars and artists. Then I took them to the actual telecast show at the MGM Grand Arena and then from there showed some footage and behind the scenes of the official Latin Grammy afterparty,” she shared.

The 21-year-old says it was also a great opportunity to meet industry pros.

“These people are really glamorized but these are all just regular people, they were all really supportive.”

Flores is a recording artist and singer-songwriter as well. She produced and launched an album this year.

“As someone who’s put out some Latin pop songs, being able to be there was also a really great moment for me as an aspiring Latina artist,” she said. “At the Latin Grammys, the artists, nominees, executives, at the end of the day we were all just people who love music and love being in this industry.”

The Bay Area native is now gearing up for the Grammys in Los Angeles in late January.

“I’ve been able to luckily host some networking opportunities to cast other students interested in being part of the Recording Academy through Grammy University.”