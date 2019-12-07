Uber reports nearly 6,000 sexual assaults over the course of two years in new safety report

SAN FRANCISCO, California. (KSEE) – Uber confirmed thousands of sexual assaults involving their drivers and passengers over the course of the past two years.

Uber’s long anticipated safety report revealed over the course of 2017 and 2018, there were 5,981 reported sexual assaults during or after a ride. The most extreme crime, rape, was reported 464 times.

The report says of the millions of trips taken daily, 99.9% of them end without any safety issues.

“If you are going to take a ride be aware of your surroundings as a driver and passenger,” says Esteban Lizarraga.

Lizarraga drove for Uber for nearly two years. He says he wasn’t surprised by the results of the report but thinks it should have been released earlier.

The report says of the thousands of sexual assaults, about half the victims were riders and half drivers.

Uber continues to unveil new safety measures. Passengers and drivers will be able to contact police from the app. They’re also introducing new pin codes to ensure that passengers get in the right car, as well as continuous background checks for drivers.

“Unfortunately industries are reactive not proactive. You would figure something like this that exposes people both driver and passenger to an environment where somebody could be put in that position you would think these safety measures would have been planned or thought of to begin with,” said Lizarraga.

Uber’s study says more than 40,000 drivers were banned in the last two years for a variety of reasons including sexual misconduct. The company says they plan to share those names with other ride share companies like Lyft.

View the full safety report here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.