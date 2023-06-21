FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A veteran’s 100th birthday was celebrated on Wednesday. The celebration included patriotic songs and special presentations from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Family and the many friends and admirers of George Schneider of Fresno gathered to celebrate his 100th birthday.

George is a retired Marine Corps veteran, and he was presented with two special coins from the Department of Veteran’s Affairs to mark this important day. Department representatives expressed gratitude for his time overseas helping to shape democracy and shape the world we live in today.

George served in World War Two in the South Pacific, as a cook on the battleship USS Iowa. He says he was also aboard the USS Missouri and witnessed the signing of documents that effectively ended the war.

After the war, George returned to Fresno. He worked for the Fresno Bee, and then in real estate until his retirement in 1993.

“If there is a secret, it’s keeping busy, enjoying what you’re doing and always being able to help people,” says George about his secret to longevity.

He’s 100 years old, an achievement George says he never really thought about or planned on.

“I am honestly very humbled and I have so many good friends, so many good neighbors. Life has been very good to me. I’ve met so many wonderful people,” he says.

And many of those wonderful people turned out for some cake and some fun to celebrate George Schneider’s birthday which is considered a milestone birthday.