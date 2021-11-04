U.S. Capitol Christmas tree stops in Mariposa on way to D.C.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Each year, the Christmas tree at the United States Capitol building comes from a different National Forest.

This year’s tree is an 84-foot-tall White Fir from the Six Rivers National Forest in northern California. It made a stop in Mariposa Thursday, one of a couple of dozen scheduled visits on its cross-country trip.

The first U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was planted by Speaker John McCormack (D-MA) in 1964. It died from wind and root damage four years later.

In 1970 came a new plan from the Capitol Architect to have the U.S. Forest Service select trees that the U.S. Capitol could use for Christmas time.

Each year since a tree is chosen from one of 155 National Forests throughout the county.

The U.S. Forest Service oftentimes brings the tree through multiple communities on its way to Washington D.C.

More information on this tree and its journey are available on the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree website.