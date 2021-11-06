U.S. Capitol Christmas tree makes stop at Addams Elementary in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree made its way through Fresno County on Friday and made a stop at Addams Elementary School in Fresno.

Fresno County sheriff officials say students and teachers from the elementary school were able to get an up-close look at the 79 foot White Fir.

Photo Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the tree was harvested on the Six Rivers National Forest near Eureka, California on Oct. 25th and will be making several tour stops throughout the U.S. on its 3,300-mile journey to Washington D.C.

Members of the U.S. Forest Service spoke with the elementary students about the life of trees and also the importance of taking care of our environment.

According to officials, the tree is set to arrive at the Capitol on Nov. 19th and will be lit on Dec. 1st. The tree will also be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts made by people in California.

Officials say some of these ornaments will include ones made by students at Addams Elementary.