U.S. Attorney: Modesto man charged with drug trafficking, illegal firearms

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Modesto man was charged Thursday after a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Talbert said Joshua David Harrington, 35 of Modesto, was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on April 2, 2021, Harrington discarded a backpack with two firearms while fleeing from police officers. Officials noted that Harrington is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. 

Officers also said they located methamphetamine for distribution in the garage at his home. On Aug. 14, 2021, Harrington also possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it., court documents state.

Talbert said, if convicted, Harrington faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the felon in possession charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison up to a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison along with a $10 million fine on each drug trafficking count.

