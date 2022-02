FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A baby was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 but the coincidences did not stop there.

The Herrara family welcomed their new son at Saint Agnes Medical Center, in room 622.

On top of that, this is the family’s second son.

The family named their new son, Adan, after the father, so that would make the newborn the second Adan in the family.