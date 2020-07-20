KSEE24 RESCAN /
Two-vehicle crash in Fresno, injuries reported, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A two-vehicle crash in Fresno Monday ended with a car upside down and an SUV on its side.

According to police, the crash took place around 3:35 p.m. in the area of Clinton Ave. and N. Bond Street.

Officers say the SUV pulled out in front of the sedan, and the resulting crash caused both vehicles to roll over.

Three people were taken to the hospital. One of them, an eight-year-old boy, was receiving treatment for a broken arm.

The investigation is ongoing but police do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the crash.

