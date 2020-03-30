Two Valley women hoping to help with lack of health supplies with 3D printers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Coronavirus is causing a major mask shortage around the world, especially for those in the medical field. But in a time of isolation, many are coming together to help those in need, including two Valley women with their 3D printers.

They’re creating something that’s so desperately needed around the world.

“There’s a shortage of supplies right now with N-95 masks and right now this is like typical N-95 masks and some employees and some healthcare workers are only getting one per week,” said Priscilla Presto.

Because of the shortage, Presto and her wife, Rose, say they wanted to help.”You can’t put a price on what’s going on right now, so we’re willing to do anything and everything that we can,” said Rose Presto.

So, they are putting the two 3D printers that they have at home to work, creating these masks.

For the filter, the Prestos’ are cutting up the small supply of existing N-95 masks that they have on hand.

“You can cut this up to like 4 to 5 times and create little squares out of them and that’s where these masks come in to play,” Presto said. “When you cut them up and you place them into here you’re able to extend the life this mask from a one time use.”

But in order to make more, they are asking for anyone with a 3D printer to help.”We can’t do it alone, we need each other so this is the time to step up,” she said.

While the masks are not officially CDC approved, the Prestos’ say they just want to be ready in case they’re needed. Right now they have 40 masks on hand, each one taking about three hours to make.”We’re just going full force on it and trying to get ahead, create a stockpile of masks for when is the question,” Presto said.

For more on how to help, email the Prestos’ at rosecpresto@gmail.com.

