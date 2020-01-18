Two tobacco thieves target local gas station, steal hundreds of cigarette packs

FRESNO, California (KSEE) –The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into and stole hundreds of a Riverdale gas station on January 7th.

Surveillance video evidence shows a grey car pull up to the Shell gas station, two suspects dressed in all back jump out, and one of them grabs a tote from the trunk.

“You see two guys pry the door open,” said Spokesperson Tony Botti. “The alarm goes off, and they just start shoveling packs of cigarettes into these tubs that they are carrying. They get away with thousands of dollars of tobacco products.”

Botti said thefts like these are becoming more common. The thieves often steal hundreds of cigarette packs, sell them online or to other convenient stores, and then walk away with hundreds of dollars in cash.

“A pack of cigarettes will cost anywhere from $7-9 bucks,” said Botti. “So if you can steal hundreds of packs and then flip them on the internet for half price, it is a good day’s work.”

The Sheriff’s Ofice is asking for help in identifying the suspects because they are typically covered head to toe in sweatshirts and ski masks. One of the suspects can be seen with Black Air Jordans on their feet.

