Two teens crash after leading Merced police in pursuit, officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police chased two teens in a vehicle pursuit on Sunday morning, according to Merced police officials.

Around 2:30 a.m., police say an officer with the Merced Police Department attempted a vehicle stop on a red Toyota who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Officials say the driver of the Toyota failed to yield and then led the officer in a short pursuit.

According to police, the pursuit ended after the Toyota collided with a center median near East Childs Avenue and Campus Parkway.

Authorities say two 15-year-olds were the occupants of the vehicle and that no injuries were reported after the collision.