Two teens arrested for car theft and fleeing away from officers, according to police

PORTERVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Two juveniles are arrested for a stolen vehicle and running away from officers on Friday, according to authorities.

A victim reported the theft of their 1998 Honda Civic on Friday afternoon near North Doree Street in Porterville, according to police.

Later that afternoon just before 7 p.m. police say they located the stolen Honda in the area of Henderson Avenue and Main Street.

Officers say they attempted a traffic stop in the area but the Honda driver did not stop and a pursuit led them to Murray park where two suspects fled on foot and were arrested.

Police say the suspects were identified as a 14-year-old and 17-year-old male juveniles.

Police say they located live ammunition inside the vehicle and in possession of the 17-year old suspect, along with a shotgun discarded outside of the vehicle. An altered key was also located in the vehicle’s ignition and is what the suspect used to start the vehicle.

The 14-year-old was only charged for resisting arrest, according to police.

The two suspects were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

