Two suspects arrested for assault and robbery in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery in Visalia on Sunday afternoon.

Officers say a victim was walking in this area of Rinaldi Street and Elowin Avenue when a man and woman stopped their vehicle, exited and began assaulting her.

The victim told officers she was struck with a metal object and her personal belongings were stolen.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Police say they located and arrested the suspects at a nearby residence in the 1400 block of N. Giddings area.

The suspects were identified as 30-year old Cassandra Smith and 23-year-old Wesley Epler.

Police say the victim’s stolen property was also located and returned to her.

Both suspects were booked into jail for robbery charges. Smith also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The motive for this crime is unknown and under investigation.

