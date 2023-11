FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-story home in southeast Fresno was damaged by a fire Monday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. near Bundy Drive and California Avenue in southeast Fresno.

Fire crews say a family of eight woke up to a fire on the second floor. One person tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was pushed out by the heat and the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.