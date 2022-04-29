FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed two people in Downtown Fresno Friday.

Around 11:00 a.m. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Park and McKenzie avenues in Downtown Fresno. Officers found two people with stab wounds to their abdomens.

Police have identified the victims as a man and a woman in their late 40s. Both were taken to an area hospital where their condition is unknown.

Investigators have detained multiple people but have not yet arrested any suspects.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information.