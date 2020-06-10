Two critical after they were shot inside a car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two shooting victims are in a critical condition after one was shot in the head and another in the arm following an incident in Fresno Tuesday, according to police.

Officers say around 9:45 p.m., a man and a woman were shot while in a car with three others near Fairmont and Holt avenues. The victims drove off and ended up at an apartment complex near Marks and Clinton avenues. The suspect is described as a black man with dreads and wearing a hoodie.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital. One male victim was shot in the arm and a female victim was shot in the head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

